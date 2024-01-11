How the Children's Home Society of Idaho is continuing a legacy of giving back

In Boise's east end, a very old stone building has a unique history of helping children in need.

The Children's Home Society of Idaho has been giving kids who have lost their parents a place of shelter and safety. It was founded in 1908, and over the course of 50 years, it gave more than 6,000 children a home.

Now, hundreds of children each year go through the doors of the building for everything from grief counseling to music therapy, regardless of their ability to pay, but the building itself is in need of a little TLC, including a new roof and other repairs.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is giving the society $400,000 to keep the doors open and restore this historic Warm Springs Avenue treasure.

Anselme Sadiki, Executive Director of the Children's Home Society of Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.