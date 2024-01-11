© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How the Children's Home Society of Idaho is continuing a legacy of giving back

By Samantha Wright
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:17 PM MST
The Children's Home Society of Idaho
Tanya Partem
/
Children's Home Society of Idaho

In Boise's east end, a very old stone building has a unique history of helping children in need.

The Children's Home Society of Idaho has been giving kids who have lost their parents a place of shelter and safety. It was founded in 1908, and over the course of 50 years, it gave more than 6,000 children a home.

Now, hundreds of children each year go through the doors of the building for everything from grief counseling to music therapy, regardless of their ability to pay, but the building itself is in need of a little TLC, including a new roof and other repairs.

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is giving the society $400,000 to keep the doors open and restore this historic Warm Springs Avenue treasure.

Anselme Sadiki, Executive Director of the Children's Home Society of Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Children
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate