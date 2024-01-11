How to remove your signature from an initiative petition

Last month, the chairwoman of the Idaho GOP, Dorothy Moon, sent out a newsletter taking issue with an initiative petition currently circulating in Idaho.



If the petition gets enough signatures, it would put a choice on the ballot, allowing voters to decide if they want to require open primaries in Idaho and change to a ranked choice voting system.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Idahoans for Open Primaries group had gathered just over 54,000 signatures from around the state; they need around 63,000, including a percentage from 18 legislative districts.

In the newsletter, Moon tells her readers the petition is a bad idea and says if you’ve already signed it, you can recant your signature.

We wanted to know, can you do that? Jaclyn Kettler is an Associate Professor of Political Science at Boise State, and she joined Idaho Matters to help us figure this out.