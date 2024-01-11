© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

What the constitution has to say about Trumps defense

By Samantha Wright
Published January 11, 2024 at 2:19 PM MST
Former President Donald Trump sits at a table with others.
White House

Former president Donald Trump faces several court cases in the next few months and is invoking parts of the U.S. Constitution in his defense.

Trump says he is immune to prosecution for anything that happened while he was president. He also says his criminal prosecution interferes with the presidential election.

How does the Constitution weigh in on these points? Dr. David Adler, the President of the Alturas Institute, will tackle this question next Wednesday during one of his Constitutional Conversations at the Yanke Center in Boise. In the meantime, he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters U.S. ConstitutionDonald Trump
Samantha Wright
