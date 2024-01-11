What the constitution has to say about Trumps defense

Former president Donald Trump faces several court cases in the next few months and is invoking parts of the U.S. Constitution in his defense.

Trump says he is immune to prosecution for anything that happened while he was president. He also says his criminal prosecution interferes with the presidential election.

How does the Constitution weigh in on these points? Dr. David Adler, the President of the Alturas Institute, will tackle this question next Wednesday during one of his Constitutional Conversations at the Yanke Center in Boise. In the meantime, he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

