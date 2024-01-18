Tips for staying safe on the road this winter

If you've been trying to drive anywhere today or in the past week, you may have noticed it's a little dicey out there!

The Idaho Transportation Department has reported dozens of accidents and slide-offs over the past week. And highways from Interstate 84 to Highway 21 have been closed down at one point or another.

So we wanted to get some winter driving tips from an expert, and who better to ask than AAA Idaho? Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director of AAA, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

