How one Idaho museum is transporting people back to the past

Earlier this month, Scott McIntosh, opinion editor at the Idaho Statesman and frequent guest on our Reporter Roundtable, wrote a love letter of sorts in the newspaper to the Owyhee County Historical Museum.

Located in Murphy, the museum is dedicated to finding and preserving the history of Owyhee County. It features a recreation of an old Murphy schoolhouse, a 1920s gas station in Homedale, a walk-through mining tunnel and hundreds of artifacts, many donated by community members.

The museum has been growing and expanding a lot over the past five years since Eriks Garsvo became director. He joined Idaho Matters to take us on a virtual tour.

