Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one Idaho museum is transporting people back to the past

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:17 PM MST
The Owyhee County Historical Museum has been around for more than 60 years.
1 of 4  — 62376463_2449560305111445_1775294190289158144_n.jpg
The Owyhee County Historical Museum has been around for more than 60 years.
Eriks Garsvo
The Museum includes a look back at Owyhee County's mining history. The walk through mine tunnel is on the left.
2 of 4  — room 3 wide.jpg
The Museum includes a look back at Owyhee County's mining history. The walk through mine tunnel is on the left.
Eriks Garsvo
The Museum's tribute to the area's cowboy history includes a massive collection of spurs.
3 of 4  — spurs (1).jpg
The Museum's tribute to the area's cowboy history includes a massive collection of spurs.
Eriks Garsvo
This exhibit features an old Murphy, Idaho schoolhouse.
4 of 4  — IMG_E3863 (1).JPG
This exhibit features an old Murphy, Idaho schoolhouse.
Eriks Garsvo

Earlier this month, Scott McIntosh, opinion editor at the Idaho Statesman and frequent guest on our Reporter Roundtable, wrote a love letter of sorts in the newspaper to the Owyhee County Historical Museum.

Located in Murphy, the museum is dedicated to finding and preserving the history of Owyhee County. It features a recreation of an old Murphy schoolhouse, a 1920s gas station in Homedale, a walk-through mining tunnel and hundreds of artifacts, many donated by community members.

The museum has been growing and expanding a lot over the past five years since Eriks Garsvo became director. He joined Idaho Matters to take us on a virtual tour.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
