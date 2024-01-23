© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

How possible changes to Idaho's Medicaid Expansion Program could impact cancer patients

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:37 PM MST
A doctor holds a patients hand.
Michael Jung
/
iStock

One of the things that Gov. Brad Little wants to do in the Idaho Legislature this year is include a work requirement for people enrolled in the Medicaid Expansion Program.

Medicaid Expansion was given the green light by voters five years ago, allowing more low-income residents to get health insurance.

According to the Idaho Capitol Sun, details on the governor's work plan are still to come but the topic has been controversial both in Idaho and around the country, with some saying that many people would lose their health insurance.

The American Cancer Society’s "Cancer Action Network" says people without insurance are less likely to get cancer screenings that can save lives. And early screening saves money by catching and treating cancer before it becomes untreatable.

Randy Johnson, Idaho Government Relations Director of the Cancer Action Network, and Lucy Dagneau, Senior Director of the state and local campaigns at the network, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Medicaid ExpansionCancerHealth Insurance
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

