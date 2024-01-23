How possible changes to Idaho's Medicaid Expansion Program could impact cancer patients

One of the things that Gov. Brad Little wants to do in the Idaho Legislature this year is include a work requirement for people enrolled in the Medicaid Expansion Program.

Medicaid Expansion was given the green light by voters five years ago, allowing more low-income residents to get health insurance.

According to the Idaho Capitol Sun, details on the governor's work plan are still to come but the topic has been controversial both in Idaho and around the country, with some saying that many people would lose their health insurance.

The American Cancer Society’s "Cancer Action Network" says people without insurance are less likely to get cancer screenings that can save lives. And early screening saves money by catching and treating cancer before it becomes untreatable.

