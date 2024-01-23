Why two Idaho radio stations are receiving a $500,000 fine

Two Idaho radio stations will pay half a million dollar fine after admitting to violating federal law.

KIDO AM in Boise and KLIX in Twin Falls aired a political program for a year and a half without telling listeners they'd been paid to air the program.

BoiseDev.com found the show, called Keep Idaho Red, didn't feature disclosures required by federal law and that the show wasn't included in either stations political disclosure file.

So, what does all this mean and why does it matter? Don Day, founder and editor of Boise Dev, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

