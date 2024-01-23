© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why two Idaho radio stations are receiving a $500,000 fine

By Samantha Wright
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:34 PM MST
Federal Communications Commission

Two Idaho radio stations will pay half a million dollar fine after admitting to violating federal law.

KIDO AM in Boise and KLIX in Twin Falls aired a political program for a year and a half without telling listeners they'd been paid to air the program.

BoiseDev.com found the show, called Keep Idaho Red, didn't feature disclosures required by federal law and that the show wasn't included in either stations political disclosure file.

So, what does all this mean and why does it matter? Don Day, founder and editor of Boise Dev, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters FCC
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate