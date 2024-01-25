© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Why the Steamboat Gulch Tubing Hill is closed

By Samantha Wright
Published January 25, 2024 at 2:20 PM MST
Steamboat Gulch is closed as officials look for a new operator.
Idaho Department of Lands.
With all the recent snow, folks in southwest Idaho have been on the lookout for safe spots to take their kids tubing.

In the past, Steamboat Gulch Tubing Hill near Idaho City has been a favorite recreation spot, providing hours of winter fun an hour from Boise.

But the hill is closed after the former operator stepped down, and the Idaho Department of Lands is looking for someone else to keep the tubes sliding.

Robbie Johnson, a public information officer with the Idaho Department of Lands, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters SnowOutdoor Recreation
Samantha Wright
