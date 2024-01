It's only a couple of weeks until Mardi Gras, the last big blowout before Lent begins on Feb. 14.

The Boise Jazz Society is going all out for the celebration with a special concert by the Uptown Jazz Orchestra and a discussion about America's original art form, jazz, and its New Orleans origins.

Michael Samball, the founder and managing director of the Boise Jazz Society, and jazz musician Delfeayo Marsalis joined Idaho Matters to talk more.