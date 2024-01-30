Zoo Boise snow leopard diagnosed with cancer

A beloved member of Zoo Boise has been diagnosed with cancer, and everyone at the zoo has been working to help her.

Kabita is a 14-year-old snow leopard who has been at the zoo since 2011. Once zookeepers realized something was wrong, doctors found a tumor in the big cat’s mouth, and sadly, the cancer has spread to her bones.

A large team at the zoo is working to make her more comfortable using all the tools in their toolbox, including very advanced veterinary medicine.

Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director, and Zoo Boise veterinarian Dr. Melissa Cavaretta joined Idaho Matters to talk more about how Kabita is doing and tell us how the latest technology is being used to treat animals in their care.