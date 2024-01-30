© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Zoo Boise snow leopard diagnosed with cancer

By Samantha Wright
Published January 30, 2024 at 1:56 PM MST
Kabita the snow leopard.
Naomi Clayton/NAC Photography
/
Zoo Boise
Kabita the snow leopard.

A beloved member of Zoo Boise has been diagnosed with cancer, and everyone at the zoo has been working to help her.

Kabita is a 14-year-old snow leopard who has been at the zoo since 2011. Once zookeepers realized something was wrong, doctors found a tumor in the big cat’s mouth, and sadly, the cancer has spread to her bones.

A large team at the zoo is working to make her more comfortable using all the tools in their toolbox, including very advanced veterinary medicine.

Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director, and Zoo Boise veterinarian Dr. Melissa Cavaretta joined Idaho Matters to talk more about how Kabita is doing and tell us how the latest technology is being used to treat animals in their care.

Tags
Idaho Matters Zoo BoiseAnimals
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate