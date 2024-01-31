© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Idaho Matters

Why Idaho librarians are considering leaving their jobs

By Samantha Wright
Published January 31, 2024 at 2:43 PM MST
A wall of shelves filled with colorful books in a library.
Johner Images/Getty Images

Over half of all the librarians in Idaho are thinking about quitting their jobs, according to a new survey that found 60% of respondents are considering leaving Idaho.

Participants say that this is due to the fact that bills in the Idaho Legislature could restrict what books can and cannot be in an Idaho library. According to the Idaho Library Association, librarians feel hunted by the legislature and are planning to leave their jobs if newly proposed bills become law.

Mia Maldonado is a reporter with the Idaho Capitol Sun, and she took a deep dive into the study.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
