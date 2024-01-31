Why Idaho librarians are considering leaving their jobs

Over half of all the librarians in Idaho are thinking about quitting their jobs, according to a new survey that found 60% of respondents are considering leaving Idaho.

Participants say that this is due to the fact that bills in the Idaho Legislature could restrict what books can and cannot be in an Idaho library. According to the Idaho Library Association, librarians feel hunted by the legislature and are planning to leave their jobs if newly proposed bills become law.

Mia Maldonado is a reporter with the Idaho Capitol Sun, and she took a deep dive into the study.

