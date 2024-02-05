© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
New survey reveals Idahoans biggest concerns in 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published February 5, 2024 at 2:18 PM MST
oldskulphoto
/
Flickr

Idahoans think the state is off on the wrong track and are worried about housing, property taxes and the economy. They also trust librarians to choose library books; they don't want ranked choice voting; and they'd like to make changes to Idaho's abortion ban.

These are all conclusions that came out of the ninth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey from Boise State University's School of Public Service and Idaho Policy Institute after polling over 1,000 Idahoans about their top concerns going into 2024.

Dr. Matthew May, the Survey Research Director at the School of Public Service, and Lantz McGinnis-Brown, a Research Associate with the Idaho Policy Institute, joined Idaho Matters to break down the survey.

