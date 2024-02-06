'HBCU Made:' A conversation with Ayesha Rascoe

You may know Ayesha Rascoe from her ten years of reporting for Reuters News Agency or from her time as a White House correspondent covering three different presidents, or maybe she wakes you up on Sundays as the host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday.

But before she started her career as a political reporter, she was a student at Howard University, and her experience there helped fuel her new book, “HBCU Made: A Celebration of the Black College Experience."

It’s a collection of essays from everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Branford Marsalis to Stacey Abrams who write about how attending a historically black university helped shape who they are today. Rascoe joined Idaho Matters to talk more about her new book.

