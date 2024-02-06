Will Trump get the chance to run for president in 2024?

A Washington D.C. district court made a ruling in a case involving former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The court said Trump does not have broad immunity from federal protection, according to NPR.

And this Thursday, Feb. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether former president Donald Trump was part of an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and if his name can be taken off the Colorado primary ballot. You can hear those arguments live on Boise State Public Radio Thursday morning, starting at 8 a.m.

Trump is also facing a bill for more than $83 million after a judge and jury decided he had defamed E. Jean Carroll after calling her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault.

And the constitution is also in the spotlight as the fight between the federal government and the state of Texas heats up over control of the nation’s border with Mexico.

Dr. David Adler, the president of the Alturas Institute, joined Idaho Matters to help us break down these topics. He'll be hosting one of his Constitutional Conversations Thursday evening, Feb. 8, at the Yanke Center in Boise.