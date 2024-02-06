© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Will Trump get the chance to run for president in 2024?

By Samantha Wright
Published February 6, 2024 at 2:31 PM MST
Then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

A Washington D.C. district court made a ruling in a case involving former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The court said Trump does not have broad immunity from federal protection, according to NPR.

And this Thursday, Feb. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether former president Donald Trump was part of an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and if his name can be taken off the Colorado primary ballot. You can hear those arguments live on Boise State Public Radio Thursday morning, starting at 8 a.m.

Trump is also facing a bill for more than $83 million after a judge and jury decided he had defamed E. Jean Carroll after calling her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault.

And the constitution is also in the spotlight as the fight between the federal government and the state of Texas heats up over control of the nation’s border with Mexico.

Dr. David Adler, the president of the Alturas Institute, joined Idaho Matters to help us break down these topics. He'll be hosting one of his Constitutional Conversations Thursday evening, Feb. 8, at the Yanke Center in Boise.

Tags
Idaho Matters 2024 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpGovernment
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

