Idaho Matters

Idaho's possible role in changes to the U.S. Constitution

By Samantha Wright
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:39 PM MST
An American Flag waves in the wind.
Mike Mozart
/
Flickr

The U.S. Constitution has been around for more than 200 years and has only been changed 27 times in all those years, and all those changes were done the same way.

It’s not easy to amend the constitution, and the framers did that on purpose to make sure changes were widely considered and widely accepted by Americans.

But now some are looking at a different way to change the constitution; it’s called a "Constitutional Convention," and Idaho could be an important state in that process.

The City Club of Boise will explore this topic on Thursday in Boise, and we wanted a preview, so we invited McKay Cunningham, the Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho, Chuck Malloy, a longtime Idaho journalist and an independent columnist, as well as Ilana Rubel, the Idaho House Minority Leader, to talk more about the upcoming event.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
