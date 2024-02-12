Idaho's possible role in changes to the U.S. Constitution

The U.S. Constitution has been around for more than 200 years and has only been changed 27 times in all those years, and all those changes were done the same way.

It’s not easy to amend the constitution, and the framers did that on purpose to make sure changes were widely considered and widely accepted by Americans.

But now some are looking at a different way to change the constitution; it’s called a "Constitutional Convention," and Idaho could be an important state in that process.

The City Club of Boise will explore this topic on Thursday in Boise, and we wanted a preview, so we invited McKay Cunningham, the Director of On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho, Chuck Malloy, a longtime Idaho journalist and an independent columnist, as well as Ilana Rubel, the Idaho House Minority Leader, to talk more about the upcoming event.