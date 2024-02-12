'Waking Up White:' Why having discussions about race in Idaho is important

Are you uncomfortable talking about race? That’s the question that the Hillview United Methodist Church and other congregations in Idaho have been asking each other, hoping to create some honest and open dialogue about race and racism.

For the next few months, they’re encouraging people to hold “racially conscious conversations book groups" and are offering reading guides and other resources for anyone who wants to host one.

To kick everything off, Hillview United Methodist is bringing Debby Irving to Boise. Her book “Waking Up White” is her story of struggling with racism and racial tensions and covers everything from bias to stereotypes to the melting pot.

She’ll be holding a one-day workshop on Saturday, Feb. 17, and she dropped by Idaho Matters for a preview.