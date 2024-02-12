© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
'Waking Up White:' Why having discussions about race in Idaho is important

By Samantha Wright
Published February 12, 2024 at 1:49 PM MST

Are you uncomfortable talking about race? That’s the question that the Hillview United Methodist Church and other congregations in Idaho have been asking each other, hoping to create some honest and open dialogue about race and racism.

For the next few months, they’re encouraging people to hold “racially conscious conversations book groups" and are offering reading guides and other resources for anyone who wants to host one.

To kick everything off, Hillview United Methodist is bringing Debby Irving to Boise. Her book “Waking Up White” is her story of struggling with racism and racial tensions and covers everything from bias to stereotypes to the melting pot.

She’ll be holding a one-day workshop on Saturday, Feb. 17, and she dropped by Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters BooksAnti-Racism
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
