New contest gets Idaho students out of the classroom and into nature

In today's world, it can be hard to motivate kids to ditch their screens and get outside. But for one group of kids, that hasn't been a problem because they've been spending their time chasing dragonflies as part of the "Finding Dragons Project."

The project was recently featured in the Idaho Press and looked at how high school kids and adults were studying how dragonflies were doing, their history, and what they could tell us about climate change.

Dick Jordan was a driving force behind the project. He spent 35 years as an environmental science teacher before retiring from Timberline High School, and now he’s teamed up with Idaho Public Television on a new way to get kids outside. It’s called the My Life Outdoors essay contest.

Jordan joined Idaho Matters, along with Ella Driever, a senior at Timberline High, to talk more about the project.

