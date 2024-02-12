© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
New contest gets Idaho students out of the classroom and into nature

By Samantha Wright
Published February 12, 2024 at 2:41 PM MST
A Blue Dasher Dragonfly.
1 of 3  — blue_dasher_ella.jpeg
A Blue Dasher Dragonfly.
Ella Driever
Dick Jordan was an environmental science teacher for 35 years before retiring from Timberline High School. Now he has more free time to get kids outside to enjoy science.
2 of 3  — DickJordan_KyleGreen.JPG
Dick Jordan was an environmental science teacher for 35 years before retiring from Timberline High School. Now he has more free time to get kids outside to enjoy science.
Kyle Green / Sierra Club
Timberline High School student Ella Driever caught the first Blue Dasher Dragonfly for the Finding Dragons science project.
3 of 3  — EllaDriever_DickJordan.jpeg
Timberline High School student Ella Driever caught the first Blue Dasher Dragonfly for the Finding Dragons science project.
Dick Jordan

In today's world, it can be hard to motivate kids to ditch their screens and get outside. But for one group of kids, that hasn't been a problem because they've been spending their time chasing dragonflies as part of the "Finding Dragons Project."

The project was recently featured in the Idaho Press and looked at how high school kids and adults were studying how dragonflies were doing, their history, and what they could tell us about climate change.

Dick Jordan was a driving force behind the project. He spent 35 years as an environmental science teacher before retiring from Timberline High School, and now he’s teamed up with Idaho Public Television on a new way to get kids outside. It’s called the My Life Outdoors essay contest.

Jordan joined Idaho Matters, along with Ella Driever, a senior at Timberline High, to talk more about the project.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
