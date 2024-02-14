Idaho students share their values as part of Boise State Listens

What happens when you put people with different backgrounds and different core values in a room together and ask them to just listen to one another?

It’s a phenomenon that’s happening more and more across the country, and Boise State has already tried it twice, last spring and last fall.

There’s another Boise State Listens coming up Wednesday, Feb. 21 and we wondered how things are going and what’s next for this program. So we asked folks involved to join Idaho Matters. Isaac Castellano, an associate clinical professor and associate director of the institute for advancing American values, as well as Boise State students Ethan Lahaug and Isaac Stone, sat down to talk more about the upcoming event.

