© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho students share their values as part of Boise State Listens

By Samantha Wright
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:09 PM MST
Boise State University

What happens when you put people with different backgrounds and different core values in a room together and ask them to just listen to one another?

It’s a phenomenon that’s happening more and more across the country, and Boise State has already tried it twice, last spring and last fall.

There’s another Boise State Listens coming up Wednesday, Feb. 21 and we wondered how things are going and what’s next for this program. So we asked folks involved to join Idaho Matters. Isaac Castellano, an associate clinical professor and associate director of the institute for advancing American values, as well as Boise State students Ethan Lahaug and Isaac Stone, sat down to talk more about the upcoming event.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise State University
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate