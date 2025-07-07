© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
One local organization's dedication to making Idaho more accessible

By Samantha Wright
Published July 7, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
Mobility is not something most people think about until they lose it.

The loss could be due to an accident, an injury or simply getting older, making the front steps of the house more difficult to get up. So how can you make it easier to navigate your home for yourself or for a visitor who is using a mobility device like a wheelchair or a walker?

Making your home more accessible is called visitability, and it’s gaining ground not only in the real estate market but for millions of baby boomers who want to stay in their homes as they get older.

Visitability is a core mission of the Idaho Access Project. The dedicated group of volunteers work together to make not only homes more accessible, but also businesses and even Idaho's recreation spaces.

Jeremy Maxand and Dana Gover, co-founders of the project, and board member Erik Kingston joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.

