Idaho Matters

Returning to Roe v. Wade: Abortion rights ballot initiative starts gathering signatures

By Gemma Gaudette
Published July 7, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
1 of 3  — IDWUF-KO-4 (1).png
Idahoans United for Women & Families
2 of 3  — IDWUF-KO-2.png
Idahoans United for Women & Families
3 of 3  — IDWUF-KO-5.png
Idahoans United for Women & Families

Idaho voters could see a ballot measure in November 2026 that focuses on abortion rights.

The grassroots organization Idahoans United for Women & Families is working to collect signatures for the initiative called the “Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act.”

The initiative would roll back our state’s current near-total abortion ban and bring back the healthcare standards that were in place for almost 50 years. However, to get the initiative on the ballot the group will need to gather close to 71,000 signatures by April 30, 2026.

Melanie Folwell, the executive director for Idahoans United for Women & Families, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.Idahoans United for Women & Families

Idaho Matters HealthAbortionBallot initiatives
