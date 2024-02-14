The evolution of Kathryn Polk's art

Artist Kathryn Polk started drawing before she could even walk, using art to express herself, which wasn’t always easy growing up in the deep south in the 1950s and 1960s, when women were mostly expected to stay home and not pursue careers in things like art.

Fast forward to today, and the Visiting Artist and Scholar Program at Boise State University is hosting Polk this week on campus, talking about her art and working with students to create a lithograph. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

