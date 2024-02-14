© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The evolution of Kathryn Polk's art

By Samantha Wright
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:07 PM MST
The Hand That Feeds, Stone and Plate Lithograph by Kathryn Polk.
Kathryn Polk
The Hand That Feeds, Stone and Plate Lithograph by Kathryn Polk.

Artist Kathryn Polk started drawing before she could even walk, using art to express herself, which wasn’t always easy growing up in the deep south in the 1950s and 1960s, when women were mostly expected to stay home and not pursue careers in things like art.

Fast forward to today, and the Visiting Artist and Scholar Program at Boise State University is hosting Polk this week on campus, talking about her art and working with students to create a lithograph. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Boise State UniversityArtist
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

