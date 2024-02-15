Meridian company creates job opportunities for adults with disabilities

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is more than double compared to the rest of the population.

And that’s why we wanted to take some time today to highlight Belong Co. It’s a local nonprofit that provides social events and employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities who live in the Treasure Valley.

Kendall Peake, Founder and President of Belong, and Christine Salmi, a Boise parent whose child is involved with Belong, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

