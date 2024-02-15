© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us for Another Round at Boise Brewing February 15
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Meridian company creates job opportunities for adults with disabilities

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM MST
Three people with Belong Co. work at a coffee cart.
SS Photography & Design
Baristas Kaitlyn Turner, Kendall Peake and Ian Stave serve coffee at a Belong Co. Coffee pop-up in Meridian.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is more than double compared to the rest of the population.

And that’s why we wanted to take some time today to highlight Belong Co. It’s a local nonprofit that provides social events and employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities who live in the Treasure Valley.

Kendall Peake, Founder and President of Belong, and Christine Salmi, a Boise parent whose child is involved with Belong, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters DisabilitesJobs
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate