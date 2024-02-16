Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 16, 2024

The Idaho Republican Party is banning media from its upcoming presidential caucus, another lawsuit has been filed to try and stop the Albertson/Kroger merger, lawmakers are looking to enforce age verification on adult websites and students could lose their drivers license if they don't show up to school.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

