© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 16, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 16, 2024 at 2:28 PM MST
The Idaho House of Representatives meet for a special session at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho.
Keith Ridler
/
AP
The Idaho House of Representatives meet for a special session at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho.

The Idaho Republican Party is banning media from its upcoming presidential caucus, another lawsuit has been filed to try and stop the Albertson/Kroger merger, lawmakers are looking to enforce age verification on adult websites and students could lose their drivers license if they don't show up to school.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableAlbertsonsIdaho Republican Party
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate