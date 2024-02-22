Can public money be used for private schooling?

The Idaho Legislature has a new school choice proposal this year that would give out tax credits to parents who enroll their kids in private school.

Some say this creates a conflict with Idaho's constitution, specifically the Blaine Amendment, which says the state cannot use public funds for religious schools.

We’re taking a deep dive into school choice with a series of conversations about how this would affect kids and parents, public and private schools, charter and religious schools, taxpayers and educators.

School choice is a big issue, and we’re just starting to scratch the surface, so we asked Jim Jones to join Idaho Matters for a conversation. He spent 12 years as a justice of Idaho's Supreme Court and eight years as Idaho's Attorney General.