© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How Olympic medalist Cullen Jones is making a difference for future swimmers

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 22, 2024 at 2:09 PM MST
Cullen Jones smiles after his heat in the men's 50-meter freestyle semifinal at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb.
Mark J. Terrill
/
AP
Cullen Jones smiles after his heat in the men's 50-meter freestyle semifinal at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb.

Cullen Jones is a four-time Olympic medalist and the first African American swimmer to hold a world record.

You might recall that he was part of the legendary world record-setting 4x100 relay team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. He is also the founder of USA Swimming's Make a Splash program, which aims to make swim lessons accessible to all.

Cullen will be in Boise this evening, Feb. 22, to talk more about this, but first he stopped by Idaho Matters for a chat.

Tags
Idaho Matters SwimmingOlympics
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate