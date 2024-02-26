© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Why Idaho teachers are using nature as the classroom

By Samantha Wright
Published February 26, 2024 at 2:44 PM MST
An Idaho teacher holds a snake.
Lora Strange
Outdoor classrooms can be full of surprises!

All over Idaho, kids are learning about nature by actually being in nature.

From college wilderness programs to a year-round forest preschool, more and more Idaho students are spending time in an outdoor classroom and it turns out those experiences can have a lifetime of positive consequences.

Idaho Public Television’s Outdoor Idaho went into the wild to explore some of these amazing learning environments for their show Nature as Classroom, which airs March 10.

Bill Manny, producer with Idaho Public Television; Maura Goldstein, the school director of the Roots Forest School in McCall and Lora Strange, a master naturalist and the outdoor natural science teacher at Kuna High School, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Public TelevisionClassroomStudents
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate