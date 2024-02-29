© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A Boise State University professor brings experts together to study volcanoes

By Samantha Wright
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:56 PM MST
Post-conference field trip to Fuego Volcano where explosions occur every 20 minutes.
1 of 4  — Fuego Ridge.jpeg
Post-conference field trip to Fuego Volcano where explosions occur every 20 minutes.

Jeffrey B Johnson


Fuego visible from colonial city of La Antigua Guatemala.
2 of 4  — Fuego from Antigua.jpeg
Fuego visible from colonial city of La Antigua Guatemala.

Jeffrey B Johnson


Mid-conference field trip to Pacaya Volcano, which is also frequently active with large lava flows.
3 of 4  — Pacaya Field Trip.jpg
Mid-conference field trip to Pacaya Volcano, which is also frequently active with large lava flows.

Jeffrey B Johnson


Mid-conference field trip to San Miguel Los Lotes devastated in 2018 by Fuego eruption and pyroclastic flows.
4 of 4  — Fuego Field Trip.jpg
Mid-conference field trip to San Miguel Los Lotes devastated in 2018 by Fuego eruption and pyroclastic flows.

Jeffrey B Johnson

Earlier this month, 700 scientists and experts gathered in Guatemala to talk about volcanoes.

It was the 12th version of the Cities on Volcanoes Conference, and this one had several firsts. It was held for the first time in Central America, and it was the first time it was fully bilingual.

For Jeff Johnson, this conference was four years in the making. He's a Boise State geosciences professor, and he spends his time monitoring volcanoes and studying how they erupt. He recently returned from Guatemala, along with Manuel Gomez-Navarro, a Boise Stat professor in world languages. They joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the conference.

Idaho Matters VolcanoBoise State University
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
