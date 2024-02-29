A Boise State University professor brings experts together to study volcanoes

Earlier this month, 700 scientists and experts gathered in Guatemala to talk about volcanoes.

It was the 12th version of the Cities on Volcanoes Conference, and this one had several firsts. It was held for the first time in Central America, and it was the first time it was fully bilingual.

For Jeff Johnson, this conference was four years in the making. He's a Boise State geosciences professor, and he spends his time monitoring volcanoes and studying how they erupt. He recently returned from Guatemala, along with Manuel Gomez-Navarro, a Boise Stat professor in world languages. They joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the conference.