Supporting the bird and the bees with flowers in the Treasure Valley

This is year four for the Treasure Valley Pollinator Project, the brainchild of the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District. Their goal is to increase pollinator habitat and the number of pollinators in the Treasure Valley by having people plant flowers and learn how to be better stewards of our environment.

This year’s focus is on birds and bumblebees and conservation, especially of water. Jessica Harrold, the Districts Program Coordinator, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.

