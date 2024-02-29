© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Supporting the bird and the bees with flowers in the Treasure Valley

By Samantha Wright
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:54 PM MST
A bumble bee sits on a flower.
Jessica Harrold

This is year four for the Treasure Valley Pollinator Project, the brainchild of the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District. Their goal is to increase pollinator habitat and the number of pollinators in the Treasure Valley by having people plant flowers and learn how to be better stewards of our environment.

This year’s focus is on birds and bumblebees and conservation, especially of water. Jessica Harrold, the Districts Program Coordinator, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.

Samantha Wright
