Addressing conservation issues on an individual level

Cities, counties and even states have been working harder on land conservation.

Organizations like the American Farmland Trust often work at the national level, while locally, groups like the Ada Soil and Water Conservation District also strive to protect the land.

But conservation is often most effective on an individual level, even though it can seem like a daunting task, leaving many who want to help asking, "Where do I start?"

A new workshop will help answer that question and provide concrete steps people can take to help out.

David Anderson is the Idaho program manager with the American Farmland Trust, and Crystal Davidson is the soil education & outreach coordinator with the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District. They’re teaching the workshop in March, and they joined Idaho Matters to give us a preview of what to expect.

