Why supporting small businesses is a passion for the region's new SBA leader

By Samantha Wright
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:05 PM MST
Beto Yarce Regional Administrator U.S. Small Business Administration.
U.S. Small Business Administration
Beto Yarce Regional Administrator U.S. Small Business Administration.

Idaho has a new Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Beto Yarce has taken on the job of overseeing region 10, which includes Idaho, Oregon, Alaska and Washington.

Yarce launched his own business in 2003 and says he knows the "struggles that small businesses go through" and wants to help others make their dreams of owning a small business come true. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this work.

