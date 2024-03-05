Breaking down the latest Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump

TheU.S. Supreme Court released a unanimous decision this week that said Colorado could not keep former President Donald Trump off of the state’s primary ballot.

Meanwhile, the court has not yet ruled on a case that will decide if Trump has immunity for any of his actions on January 6, 2021.

Dr. David Adler studies constitutional law and has been watching the cases against Trump closely. He’s the president of the Alturas Institute and is hosting another of his Constitutional Conversations this Thursday at Boise State’s Yanke Center. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his upcoming lecture.

