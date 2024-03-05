How does climate change impact the mental health of our kids?

Climate change has many effects on our world, from extreme heat to drought to floods, which in turn affect people, businesses and governments.

But climate change also has a profound effect on our kids, especially when it comes to their mental health.

Dr. Elizabeth Pinsky is a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Associate Director for advocacy at the hospital's Center for Environment and Health. She sees the effect climate-fueled natural disasters have on our kids every day, and she says the health care professionals who take care of our children need to advocate for environmental change.

Dr. Pinsky is speaking Wednesday, March 6, as part of St. Luke's Climate and Health Lecture Series and she joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

