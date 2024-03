It's that time of year again - Oscar time! We’ve got some predictions about who might go home with a golden statuette this year plus we’ll listen back to some of Oscar's more unusual hosts, some great speeches and some hilarious moments from Oscars past.

Here to help us figure out “What to Watch” on Oscar night is our resident movie critic and Morning Edition host George Prentice who recently rubbed shoulders with, and got a hug from, Annette Bening!