Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 8, 2024

The Idaho Legislature has more to do this year and won’t go home on time, folks turned out this week to testify before a senate committee about state funding for school buildings, there’s new research “shaking” up what we knew about a 2020 earthquake and a big road project is on the horizon in the Treasure Valley.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

