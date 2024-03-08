© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 8, 2024

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 8, 2024 at 2:45 PM MST
FILE - The Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho, is seen on June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
Keith Ridler/AP
FILE - The Idaho State Capitol in Boise, Idaho, is seen on June 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

The Idaho Legislature has more to do this year and won’t go home on time, folks turned out this week to testify before a senate committee about state funding for school buildings, there’s new research “shaking” up what we knew about a 2020 earthquake and a big road project is on the horizon in the Treasure Valley.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

