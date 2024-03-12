Taking a walk on the South side of Boise

In Boise, a lot has been written about the history of places like Harrison Boulevard, Warm Springs Avenue, and the River Street neighborhood. But other areas, like South Boise, are less well-known.

Barbara Perry Bauer is hoping to change that. She’s a historian and co-owner of Tag Historical Research and Consulting and she’s been researching how the South Side transformed over time from a farming area to an urban village.

She will be talking about her work March 13 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and she joined Idaho Matters for a preview.