© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Taking a walk on the South side of Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:43 PM MDT
1 of 2  — south side idaho state historical society.png
Idaho State Historical Society
2 of 2  — south side 2 idaho state historical society.png
Idaho State Historical Society

In Boise, a lot has been written about the history of places like Harrison Boulevard, Warm Springs Avenue, and the River Street neighborhood. But other areas, like South Boise, are less well-known.

Barbara Perry Bauer is hoping to change that. She’s a historian and co-owner of Tag Historical Research and Consulting and she’s been researching how the South Side transformed over time from a farming area to an urban village.

She will be talking about her work March 13 at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise and she joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters Historic Homes
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate