Boise State Public Radio's Ashley Ahearn speaking at Treefort

By Samantha Wright
Published March 19, 2024 at 2:57 PM MDT
Ashley Ahearn, wearing a cowboy hat and jacket, takes a selfie with black mustang with a white spot on his head.
Ashley Ahearn
Ashley and her Mustang Boo.

Every year around this time, thousands of people flock to Boise for the annual Treefort Music Fest, where you can hear hundreds of bands, do some yoga with goats and witness some fantastic stories by some amazing storytellers.

This year at Storyfort, Ashley Ahearn is set to discuss the intersection of modern science, the environment, natural resources and climate change. The discussion is happening on Friday, March 22 at 4 p.m. at the Idaho State Museum.

After Ahearn's presentation, there will be an audience Q&A hosted by Boise State Public Radio.

Also on Saturday, Ahearn will be at Rediscovered Books signing copies of her children's book The Little Black Mustang at 11 a.m.

Both of these events are free and open to the public.

Sam Berman, Storyfort Director and Commander, and Eric Straubhar, Director of Eco-Jam, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the upcoming event.

Idaho Matters Treefort Music FestStoryfortEvent
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

