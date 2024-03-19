© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

Summer activities to do with your family in Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:03 PM MDT
With summer inching closer, it may be time to start thinking about what you're going to do with your kids once school is out.

Whether it's learning ballet, swimming camp, beekeeping, or even ice hockey, Boise Parks and Recreation probably has a class for it. And they're offering this wide array of activities to everyone, regardless of age or ability.
 
Doug Holloway, the Director of Boise Parks and Recreation, and Roseanne Brown, Recreation Superintendent, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters Boise Parks and RecreationSummer
Samantha Wright
