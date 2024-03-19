© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Why Ada County changed how they hold eviction hearings

By Samantha Wright
Published March 19, 2024 at 3:06 PM MDT
David Staats
/
Idaho Statesman

When someone can’t pay their rent and faces eviction from their home, they often end up facing a court hearing in Ada County.

Four years ago, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, those hearings went virtual, with tenants going online before a judge to plead their case.

Earlier this month, the court switched back to in-person hearings, and housing advocates want to get the word out about how the process has changed and what it means for people facing a court date.

Ali Rabe, the Executive Director of Jesse Tree, and Evan Stewart, the Program Director of the nonprofit, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

