Meridian Speedway recognized for historical significance

It was 75 years ago when volunteers got together and turned a farm field in Meridian into an oval racetrack and dairy barn.

That was the start of the Meridian Speedway, which has grown into a great spot to watch cars race and attracts both drivers and fans from all over the Pacific Northwest.

Now the speedway has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, and we wanted to know what that meant for the track, so Blaine Johnston, President of the Meridian Historic Preservation Commission, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.