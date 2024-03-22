© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 22, 2024

By Samantha Wright
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:58 PM MDT
The latest on the Saint Alphonsus inmate escape, an important bill was recently passed by the Idaho Senate, what we know about Chad Daybell's upcoming trial, a look at how one coach is inspiring students in the Gem State and why an east Idaho man is using camping signs to help feral cats.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

