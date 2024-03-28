Idaho Conservation League's Artist in Residence Program returns

Have you ever looked at a painting of an Idaho landscape and been transported there in your mind?

If so, you're not the only one. Art is a powerful medium with the ability to draw you closer to topics you may not have known you were interested in, like the environment and how we can take better care of it.

That's part of the goal of the Idaho Conservation League's Artist in Residence Program, which is ramping back up.

Lexi Black, the Central Idaho Community Engagement Specialist for the Idaho Conservation League, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.