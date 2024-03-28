© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple's latest iOS (17.4) is preventing our livestreams from playing. We suggest you download the free Boise State Public Radio app & stream us there while we work to troubleshoot the issue.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Conservation League's Artist in Residence Program returns

By Samantha Wright
Published March 28, 2024 at 2:18 PM MDT
Craters of the Moon by ICL 2019 Artist in Residence, Carl Rowe.
Carl Rowe
/
Idaho Conservation League
Craters of the Moon by ICL 2019 Artist in Residence, Carl Rowe.

Have you ever looked at a painting of an Idaho landscape and been transported there in your mind?

If so, you're not the only one. Art is a powerful medium with the ability to draw you closer to topics you may not have known you were interested in, like the environment and how we can take better care of it.

That's part of the goal of the Idaho Conservation League's Artist in Residence Program, which is ramping back up.

Lexi Black, the Central Idaho Community Engagement Specialist for the Idaho Conservation League, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Conservation League
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate