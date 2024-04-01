Celebrating 40 years of music with the Braun Brothers

Last month, we learned that the popular Braun Brothers Reunion Festival would celebrate its 40th anniversary in Idaho in August.

It was back in 1984 when Muzzie Braun and his wife launched the popular music festival, and it's been going strong for four decades.

The festival started in Stanley, then moved to Challis, where every year the small town is inundated with over 3,000 fans of the brothers and their music.

Two of the Braun brothers, Cody and Micky, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this year's reunion.

