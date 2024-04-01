© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Celebrating 40 years of music with the Braun Brothers

By Samantha Wright
Published April 1, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT
People gather at a Braun Brothers Reunion.
1 of 4  — Braun Brothers Reunion
Braun Brothers Reunion
Cody performs on stage at the Braun Brothers Reunion.
2 of 4  — BBR_23_Cody-scaled-1.jpeg
Cody performs on stage at the Braun Brothers Reunion.
Braun Brothers Reunion
The Braun Brothers hug one another on stage.
3 of 4  — hugs-bbr.jpeg
The Braun Brothers hug one another on stage.
Braun Brothers Reunion
Micky Braun on stage at the Braun Brothers Reunion.
4 of 4  — micky-bbr.jpeg
Micky Braun on stage at the Braun Brothers Reunion.
Braun Brothers Reunion

Last month, we learned that the popular Braun Brothers Reunion Festival would celebrate its 40th anniversary in Idaho in August.

It was back in 1984 when Muzzie Braun and his wife launched the popular music festival, and it's been going strong for four decades.

The festival started in Stanley, then moved to Challis, where every year the small town is inundated with over 3,000 fans of the brothers and their music.

Two of the Braun brothers, Cody and Micky, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this year's reunion.

Tags
Idaho Matters Music
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate