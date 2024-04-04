An update on the Change Healthcare cyberattack

In February, a company called "Change Healthcare" was hit by a cyberattack.

We hear about companies getting hit by hackers every day and it often becomes background noise because we aren't always directly affected.

But the Washington Post has reported that as many as 50 percent of the medical claims in the U.S. go through Change Healthcare, including claims by many Idaho hospitals and doctors.

Doctors, hospitals, and patients have been impacted, causing confusion over claims getting processed and even delays in approvals for medical care.

Wes Trexler, the Deputy Director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, joined Idaho Matters for an update on this issue.