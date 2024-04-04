© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

An update on the Change Healthcare cyberattack

By Samantha Wright
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:49 PM MDT
National Cancer Institute
/
Unsplash

In February, a company called "Change Healthcare" was hit by a cyberattack.

We hear about companies getting hit by hackers every day and it often becomes background noise because we aren't always directly affected.

But the Washington Post has reported that as many as 50 percent of the medical claims in the U.S. go through Change Healthcare, including claims by many Idaho hospitals and doctors.

Doctors, hospitals, and patients have been impacted, causing confusion over claims getting processed and even delays in approvals for medical care.

Wes Trexler, the Deputy Director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, joined Idaho Matters for an update on this issue.

Tags
Idaho Matters CybersecurityHealth Care
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
