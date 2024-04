A jury has been picked for the Chad Daybell murder trial.

The pool of 50 people was whittled down to 12 jurors and six alternates who will sit through the two-month death penalty trial for the man accused of killing his ex-wife, Tammy, as well as 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com, joined Idaho Matters for an update.