© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Creating safe places for children with HOPE

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Kids play together on a playground.
lori05871
/
Flickr

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in an effort to bring more awareness to our community, we're taking a few minutes each week to focus on important work that's being done to help ensure healthy outcomes for Idaho kids.

Amanda Mills, the strengthening families specialist with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children; Nicole Criner, the group's marketing and communication director; Roger Sherman, the executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund; and Audra Green, a librarian and Hope Conquers ACEs trainer, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Children's Trust FundChild AbuseLibraries
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate