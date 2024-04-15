Creating safe places for children with HOPE

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and in an effort to bring more awareness to our community, we're taking a few minutes each week to focus on important work that's being done to help ensure healthy outcomes for Idaho kids.

Amanda Mills, the strengthening families specialist with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children; Nicole Criner, the group's marketing and communication director; Roger Sherman, the executive director of the Idaho Children's Trust Fund; and Audra Green, a librarian and Hope Conquers ACEs trainer, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this effort.