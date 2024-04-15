Solutions to increasing energy in the West

As the need for energy grows across the west and more focus is being shifted to low-carbon resources, people are asking important questions like: How do we bring this kind of energy online reliably? And how do we deliver that new energy safely to the communities that need it?

Peter Gower is the climate and renewable energy program director at The Nature Conservancy's Western U.S. and Canada division, and he'll be talking about these challenges at the Andrus Center Environmental Conference at Boise State on Tuesday, April 16, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.