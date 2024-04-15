© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Solutions to increasing energy in the West

By Samantha Wright
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:17 PM MDT
Wind turbines in the west.
Dennis Schroeder
/
National Renewable Energy Lab
Wind turbines in the west.

As the need for energy grows across the west and more focus is being shifted to low-carbon resources, people are asking important questions like: How do we bring this kind of energy online reliably? And how do we deliver that new energy safely to the communities that need it?

Peter Gower is the climate and renewable energy program director at The Nature Conservancy's Western U.S. and Canada division, and he'll be talking about these challenges at the Andrus Center Environmental Conference at Boise State on Tuesday, April 16, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters Boise State UniversityAndrus Center
