Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Managing flooding on the Boise River Greenbelt

By Samantha Wright
Published April 16, 2024 at 2:28 PM MDT
Boise River Greenbelt bridge.
James G. Edmondson2014
/
Flickr

As the weather warms up, snow is melting and water is filling up the Boise River, sometimes overflowing the river banks.

That can mean flooding on the Greenbelt, and Boise Parks and Recreation spends a lot of time each year managing closures and keeping the public up-to-date on what's closed and what's open.

And when the flooding is over, the department has a short window to repair and stabilize the river banks. Sara Arkle, parks resources superintendent, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this work.

Idaho Matters Boise RiverBoise Parks and RecreationGreenbelt
