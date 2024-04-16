Managing flooding on the Boise River Greenbelt

As the weather warms up, snow is melting and water is filling up the Boise River, sometimes overflowing the river banks.

That can mean flooding on the Greenbelt, and Boise Parks and Recreation spends a lot of time each year managing closures and keeping the public up-to-date on what's closed and what's open.

And when the flooding is over, the department has a short window to repair and stabilize the river banks. Sara Arkle, parks resources superintendent, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this work.