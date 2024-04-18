How some Idahoans are responding to new voter registration laws

Last week, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that student IDs can't be used to vote in the Gem State.

At issue were two laws passed last year that said student IDs could no longer be used to register to vote and that students without an Idaho drivers license would have to get an Idaho ID card or other accepted form of identification.

BABE VOTE and the League of Women Voters sued over the laws, and in a five-to-zero decision, the justices decided that the legislature has the power to set reasonable conditions on the right to vote.

Kendal Shaber, a board member of the League of Women Voters, and Olivia Luna, a BABE VOTE volunteer and student at Boise State, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.