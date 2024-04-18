© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How some Idahoans are responding to new voter registration laws

By Samantha Wright
Published April 18, 2024 at 1:52 PM MDT
A woman wearing a t-shirt and blazer hands a clipboard to two people who are smiling. She is standing in front of a table with a black tablecloth that says "Babe Vote"
BABE VOTE
Olivia Luna volunteers with BABE VOTE.

Last week, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled that student IDs can't be used to vote in the Gem State.

At issue were two laws passed last year that said student IDs could no longer be used to register to vote and that students without an Idaho drivers license would have to get an Idaho ID card or other accepted form of identification.

BABE VOTE and the League of Women Voters sued over the laws, and in a five-to-zero decision, the justices decided that the legislature has the power to set reasonable conditions on the right to vote.

Kendal Shaber, a board member of the League of Women Voters, and Olivia Luna, a BABE VOTE volunteer and student at Boise State, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Tags
Idaho Matters babe voteVoting rightsStudents
