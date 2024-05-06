© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
ACHD to make improvements to Five Mile Overpass

By Samantha Wright
Published May 6, 2024 at 3:09 PM MDT
Road construction.
suwichan pralomram
/
Flickr
Road construction.

Every day, 26,000 cars drive up and over Interstate 84 on the Five Mile Overpass in Boise.

The bridge was built in 1966 and has two narrow lanes that carry travelers from Overland Road to Franklin. It's the only freeway overpass in Boise that has not been rebuilt to make it safer and more bike- and pedestrian-friendly.

The Ada County Highway District is planning to replace the bridge while widening the road and putting in a safe way for people and bikes to cross.

While the project is just now getting public attention, ACHD has been quietly planning the project for more than five years, and it will take another few years for the construction to be complete.

So what goes into a project like this? Rachel Speer, the project manager for the Five Mile Bridge with the Ada County Highway District, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.

Idaho Matters ACHD Bikes Safety
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

