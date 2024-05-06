ACHD to make improvements to Five Mile Overpass

Every day, 26,000 cars drive up and over Interstate 84 on the Five Mile Overpass in Boise.

The bridge was built in 1966 and has two narrow lanes that carry travelers from Overland Road to Franklin. It's the only freeway overpass in Boise that has not been rebuilt to make it safer and more bike- and pedestrian-friendly.

The Ada County Highway District is planning to replace the bridge while widening the road and putting in a safe way for people and bikes to cross.

While the project is just now getting public attention, ACHD has been quietly planning the project for more than five years, and it will take another few years for the construction to be complete.

So what goes into a project like this? Rachel Speer, the project manager for the Five Mile Bridge with the Ada County Highway District, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.