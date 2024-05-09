© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
A new ambassador joins the World Center for Birds and Prey

By Samantha Wright
Published May 9, 2024 at 2:18 PM MDT
The World Center for Birds and Prey
The newest ambassador at the World Center for Birds and Prey is Salix, a baby barn owl.

South of Boise, 22 very special ambassadors live together in a sprawling complex in the Idaho desert. Their job is to form a bridge between people and birds to help humans better understand how to help raptors and other flying creatures in their natural environment.

The newest ambassador at The World Center for Birds and Prey is Salix, a baby barn owl. Though Salix is only a few weeks old, this small, scruffy-looking raptor is already teaching visitors and breaking hearts.

Stephanie Ashley, curator of birds, and Tate Mason, World Center for Birds of Prey Director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about Salix and the avian ambassadors.

Samantha Wright
